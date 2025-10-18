Image Credit : X/@ Bigg Boss

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan sternly warns Amaal Mallik for his behaviour towards Farrhana Bhatt, while Daboo Mallik breaks down on stage, urging his son to control his anger.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises high drama as host Salman Khan confronts contestant Amaal Mallik over his shocking behaviour towards fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt. In the promo released by the makers, Salman sternly warns Amaal that this is his final chance to correct his actions, setting the stage for an emotional showdown.