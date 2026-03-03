Adnan Sami posted throwback pictures from his archives, showing him celebrating Holi with Amitabh Bachchan. The photos capture the duo dancing and covered in colours, reminiscing about past festivities and their collaboration on the song 'Kabhi Nahi'.

Celebrated music composer-singer Adnan Sami has offered a nostalgic glimpse of Holi celebrations, posting throwback pictures of himself celebrating the festival with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. In a heartwarming post, Adnan Sami's pictures clearly captured the vibrant spirit of celebrations, showing him and Big B enjoying themselves to their fullest and dancing at what appears to be a Holi party. ""HAPPY HOLI"!! Here's a #throwback I found from my archives many Holis ago with @amitabhbachchan ji. #adnansami #amitabhbachchan #holi," the singer wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

The first picture shows him posing with Amitabh Bachchan, with their clothes completely covered in colours; a few others feature the duo dancing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

A Famous Collaboration

Notably, Adnan Sami and Amitabh Bachchan have famously worked together in the hit song 'Kabhi Nahi' from the singer's famous music album 'Tera Chehra'.

Holi Festivities Grip Film Fraternity

In the meantime, Holi festivities have gripped the entire film fraternity, with celebrities sharing pictures and videos from their celebrations with friends and family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Amitabh Bachchan, and others have shared their greetings with fans on social media.

About the Festival of Colours

Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. (ANI)