- Home
- Entertainment
- Late Chiru Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Shares Struggles of Single Motherhood, Speaks on Wedding Again
Late Chiru Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Shares Struggles of Single Motherhood, Speaks on Wedding Again
Actress Meghana Raj, who has been a single mother to her son Raayan for five-and-a-half years after her husband Chiru Sarja's passing, has finally opened up about getting married again.
16
Image Credit : X
Meghana Raj's words
After losing her husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana's family and countless fans have been hoping she considers getting married again.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Instagram Meghana Raj
Six years of solitude
Meghana tragically lost her husband Chiru while she was pregnant. For the last five-and-a-half years, she has been both a mother and a father to her son, Raayan.
36
Image Credit : youtube/@Rayane_Mithun
Another marriage
Now 35, Meghana recently appeared on the 'rayanemithun' show. Amidst all the talk, she finally shared her thoughts on a second marriage and other personal topics.
46
Image Credit : instagram/@megsraj
Being a single mother is very difficult
Meghana admitted that being a single mother in the public eye is very hard. "There are so many expectations, especially with a son. You feel a man should be in the house," she said, recalling how she once thought she could fill that role herself.
56
Image Credit : Instagram
Don't try to be a father
"I had declared I could be his father too, but reality taught me I can't do it every day," Meghana revealed. She added that her cousin advised her, "You are a mother, be a good one. Don't try to fill his father's shoes."
66
Image Credit : instagram/@megsraj
Father has the same wish
A while back, her father, veteran actor Sundar Raj, said the final decision is hers. "It's her life to lead. We must live as an example to society, but she must also choose a beautiful life for herself," he had stated.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos