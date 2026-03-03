Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Holi post-motherhood with husband Vicky Kaushal and family. She shared a joyful picture from the intimate celebration, marking a rare appearance since the birth of her son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.

First Holi as a New Mother View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)The picture shows newbie parents Vicky and Katrina looking joyful, posing for the camera. Dressed in simple whites, Katrina appeared every bit the happy, clearly radiating the post-motherhood glow. Notably, this also marked one of Katrina Kaif's rare glimpses since her son's birth."The Happiest Happy Holi", she wrote in the caption. They also had their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, for company.As the couple soaked in the festive spirit, fans couldn't help but shower love on the adorable family moments.Earlier in February, Katrina was spotted stepping out of a building with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai. In a hurry, she quickly made her way to the car, trying to dodge the paparazzi. Welcoming Son Vihaan Kaushal In January, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post to announce their son's name. The picture showed Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their baby's tiny hand placed together.Along with the photo, the couple shared their feelings as new parents.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)"Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered, Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words," the caption read.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At the time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky", their note read.Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Holi festivities turned out to be a little special for actor Katrina Kaif this year, as she celebrated the festival for the first time after becoming a mother. Marking a new chapter in her life, Katrina shared a heartwarming frame from her intimate Holi celebrations at home, surrounded by her husband Vicky Kaushal and their family.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)The picture shows newbie parents Vicky and Katrina looking joyful, posing for the camera. Dressed in simple whites, Katrina appeared every bit the happy, clearly radiating the post-motherhood glow. Notably, this also marked one of Katrina Kaif's rare glimpses since her son's birth."The Happiest Happy Holi", she wrote in the caption. They also had their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, for company.As the couple soaked in the festive spirit, fans couldn't help but shower love on the adorable family moments.Earlier in February, Katrina was spotted stepping out of a building with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai. In a hurry, she quickly made her way to the car, trying to dodge the paparazzi.In January, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post to announce their son's name. The picture showed Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their baby's tiny hand placed together.Along with the photo, the couple shared their feelings as new parents.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)"Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered, Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words," the caption read.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At the time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky", their note read.Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source