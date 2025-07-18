Fahadh Faasil’s 17-Year-Old “Unsmart” Phone Is Worth Rs 10 Lakh — Here’s Why
Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil surprised many by using a simple keypad mobile phone. Despite its basic look, the phone holds a special value, leaving fans curious about the story behind it.
South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil surprised many by using a simple keypad mobile phone in the smartphone era. His choice has sparked curiosity, with fans wondering why he prefers this vintage device over modern technology.
Seeing Fahadh Faasil with a basic-looking phone, fans praised the ‘Pushpa’ actor’s simplicity and down-to-earth nature. In an age of advanced smartphones, his choice reflects humility and has won admiration for staying true to himself despite his stardom.
However, a closer look revealed Fahadh Faasil’s basic-looking phone is actually a luxury Vertu mobile valued at Rs 10 lakh, surprising fans with its unexpected high-end status.
This company's phones have a feature called 'Concierge' that provides personalized advice and suggestions, no matter which country you are in.
Currently, this phone is out of stock and not available for purchase. This company is also known for selling gold and diamond phones.