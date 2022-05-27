F3 HD movie leaked online: Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

F3: Fun and Frustration, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is released in cinemas on May 27. And according to many sources, the complete HD movie is accessible for free download on a variety of torrent sites

F3 is a stand-alone sequel to the 2019 film F2 and the second instalment in the Fun and Frustration franchise. The film has impressed the public, with Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles from the previous movie with Sunil and Sonal Chauhan.

The film's early Twitter comments and reviews indicate that it is a great family movie. It has put netizens in fits of laughing, according to them. This is one of the finest movies.. a wonderful star cast incredible amazing substance next-level performance, remarked one of the admirers on Twitter.



On the other side, the film has been pirated online on sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, and Filmyzilla, among others. While some said all these are rumours, the film has not been leaked and is available anywhere online. Both Venkatesh, Varun Tej's fans, and supporters were unhappy when they heard this.

F3 Movie Review

According to reports, the film will be available for streaming on OTT after 50 days in theatres. According to recent reports, the film's digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, a major video streaming platform. Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video