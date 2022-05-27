Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    F3 HD movie leaked online: Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

    First Published May 27, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

    F3: Fun and Frustration, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is released in cinemas on May 27. And according to many sources, the complete HD movie is accessible for free download on a variety of torrent sites

    F3 is a stand-alone sequel to the 2019 film F2 and the second instalment in the Fun and Frustration franchise. The film has impressed the public, with Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles from the previous movie with Sunil and Sonal Chauhan. 

    The film's early Twitter comments and reviews indicate that it is a great family movie. It has put netizens in fits of laughing, according to them. This is one of the finest movies.. a wonderful star cast incredible amazing substance next-level performance, remarked one of the admirers on Twitter.
     

    On the other side, the film has been pirated online on sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, and Filmyzilla, among others. While some said all these are rumours, the film has not been leaked and is available anywhere online. Both Venkatesh, Varun Tej's fans, and supporters were unhappy when they heard this.

    F3 Movie Review

    According to reports, the film will be available for streaming on OTT after 50 days in theatres. According to recent reports, the film's digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, a major video streaming platform. Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video

    The movie is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on July 16th; however, no official confirmation has been given. Also Read: KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT this weekend

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film RBA

    F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC RBA

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC

    BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted RBA

    BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Films of Mammootty Mohanlal competing against their sons Dalquer Salman Pranav drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Films of Mammootty, Mohanlal competing against sons Dulquer Salmaan, Pranav

    Man vs Bee trailer Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix series drb

    Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

    Recent Stories

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 27; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 27; here is how you can get rewards

    F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film RBA

    F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film

    Ukraines Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of carrying 'genocide' in Donbas, 10 updates

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of carrying 'genocide' in Donbas | 10 updates

    Soak it in Dub Nation, says Klay Thompson after Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks return to NBA Finals snt

    Soak it in Dub Nation, says Klay Thompson after Golden State Warriors return to NBA Finals

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC RBA

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon