Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off her BOLD side in monochrome pictures-SEE NOW

Esha Gupta, who wowed everyone with her appearance on Aashram, is a true Bollywood sex siren. In her recent photograph, the diva looks stunning in a black shirt and skirt.

Esha Gupta will effortlessly increase the temperature with her seductive persona. On social media, the actress frequently surprises her followers with breathtaking photos.

And once again, Esha Gupta's followers flocked to her when she released her new monochromatic photos.



Esha was seen in the photos wearing a daring body-hugging full-sleeved top with a low-waist dhoti skirt. She accessorised her look with long diamond earrings.



Esha Gupta opted to pose for photos with her beautiful long locks draped over one of her shoulders. Esha's performance left her followers panting for air.

Sharing her photos, Esha captioned it ‘Stardust nights ✨’ and also mentioned the details of her attire.

Many people complimented her in the comments section. While some suggested that the sky should replace the sun with Esha, others claimed that Filmfare's black woman had finally come to life.



Esha made headlines earlier this month when she shared a lovely video with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar from Delhi's iconic Lodhi Garden.



In April 2020, the actress declared her relationship with Manuel, a businessman from Spain, Instagram official.

As soon as Esha Gupta posted her images on Instagram, fires and emoticons began to fly. Fans adored not just her attire but also the way she posed with such grace and elegance. 'Why so hot?', 'Woah, Diva,' 'You look gorgeous,' users said. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba at the weekend bash

