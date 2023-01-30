Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off her BOLD side in monochrome pictures-SEE NOW

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Esha Gupta, who wowed everyone with her appearance on Aashram, is a true Bollywood sex siren. In her recent photograph, the diva looks stunning in a black shirt and skirt.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta will effortlessly increase the temperature with her seductive persona. On social media, the actress frequently surprises her followers with breathtaking photos.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    And once again, Esha Gupta's followers flocked to her when she released her new monochromatic photos.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha was seen in the photos wearing a daring body-hugging full-sleeved top with a low-waist dhoti skirt. She accessorised her look with long diamond earrings.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta opted to pose for photos with her beautiful long locks draped over one of her shoulders. Esha's performance left her followers panting for air.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing her photos, Esha captioned it ‘Stardust nights ✨’ and also mentioned the details of her attire.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many people complimented her in the comments section. While some suggested that the sky should replace the sun with Esha, others claimed that Filmfare's black woman had finally come to life.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha made headlines earlier this month when she shared a lovely video with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar from Delhi's iconic Lodhi Garden.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In April 2020, the actress declared her relationship with Manuel, a businessman from Spain, Instagram official.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As soon as Esha Gupta posted her images on Instagram, fires and emoticons began to fly. Fans adored not just her attire but also the way she posed with such grace and elegance. 'Why so hot?', 'Woah, Diva,' 'You look gorgeous,' users said. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba at the weekend bash

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha was most recently seen in Bobby Deol's Aashram 3 film. The online series, directed by Prakash Jha, also stars Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury. Also Read: Exclusive: Tanishaa Mukerji talks about social media trolls, freezing her eggs, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and more

