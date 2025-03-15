Emergency OTT release: Jio Hotstar or Netflix? Here's where you can watch Kangana Ranaut starrer

Read Full Gallery

Emergency OTT release: Kangana Ranaut starrer bio-pic of India's only Woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made an early release on OTT than was originally scheduled. Here's where you can watch the movie online

Kangana Ranaut's directorial film Emergency, based on the 1975 Emergency period, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The movie, which was initially scheduled for its OTT debut on March 17, was rescheduled to release earlier on March 14. Announcing the revised date, Netflix described the film as a "gripping story of power and peril"

The actress and director took to Instagram to share the news, informing her followers that Emergency, her second directorial venture following Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, would be available for streaming on Netflix from March 14

The film, produced under the banners of Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, hit theatres on January 17. However, its release faced protests and censorship issues, resulting in a delayed certification process. After undergoing several mandatory cuts, the film received a U/A certificate ALSO READ: Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s movie called 'Anti-Sikh'; screenings disrupted by protesters In London

Emergency, a political drama with a runtime of 146 minutes, stars Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik. Made with a budget of ₹60 crore, the movie experienced a lukewarm response during its theatrical release

