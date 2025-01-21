Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s movie called 'Anti-Sikh'; screenings disrupted by protesters In London

Earlier, the Sikh PA started to express the group's complaint against the term 'Emergency,' which refers to the era of Emergency in India that began in the 1970s.

Protests against Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' have been staged by British Sikh groups, disrupting the film's screenings in various UK theatres throughout its opening weekend. The Sikh Press Association (PA) organisation declared on social media that the film is "anti-Sikh," and demonstrations have resulted in the cancellation of showing in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, both in England's West Midlands.

Insight UK, a community initiative, shared a video on their X platform showing protestors interrupting a screening of the film, directed by Ranaut, who also plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at a theatre in Harrow, north-west London. "Pro-Khalistan fanatics swarm Harrow theatre and attempt to halt the playing of 'Emergency'," according to Insight UK." Sikh PA has already issued a statement expressing the group's opposition to the film, which depicts India's Emergency era beginning in the 1970s.

“UK Sikhs are protesting at cinemas (sic) across the UK regarding today’s release of the film Emergency, a biopic of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi considered anti-Sikh propaganda," the group stated on X in time for the film’s release on Friday. “The film stars and was created by Kangana Ranaut, a notorious actress/politician in India, who pushes bigoted rhetoric about the minority Sikh-Punjabi community. Indira Gandhi was the PM who initiated the #SikhGenocide before her assassination," the Sikh PA statement adds.

Meanwhile, Ranaut posted a video on social media expressing her thanks as well as her displeasure with the film's reaction in Punjab and among certain Sikhs overseas. Speaking in Hindi, Ranaut stated: “On behalf of Zee Studio, Manikarnika Film, and all the members of Ease My Trip, I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You all gave so much love and respect to our film. We don’t even have words to express our gratitude.



“But, I still have some pain in my heart. Punjab. In the industry, it was said that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today is a day when my film is not even allowed to be released in Punjab. In the same way, some attacks are being carried out on people in Canada and Britain. Some people, some small-minded people have set this country on fire. And you and I are burning in this fire." The creators have claimed a "impressive" start at the box office, with the picture purportedly grossing Rs 12.26 crores in its first weekend.

