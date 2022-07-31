Ek Villain Returns Day 2: Hit or flop? Find out how the film performed on Saturday

Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, featuring actors John Abraham, Disha Patana, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, could not perform well even on its second day. Check out its box office collection here.

A film is expected to do well at the box office if it is able to earn at least 10 per cent of the budget it was made, on the opening day. Speaking of which ‘Ek Villain Returns’, made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, earned a little over Rs 7.05 crore on the day of its release. The collection of the film 'Ek Villain Returns' on the second day is also around the collection of the first day. Here is a low down on how the Mohit Suri film performed on Saturday, and whether it is a hit or a flop.

What determines a hit film? If a film needs to enter the ‘hit’ category, it has to earn at least 20 per cent of the cost on the first day. If it earns even 10 per cent of it, the film still has hopes to perform better over the weekend. 'Ek Villain Returns' earned just Rs 7.05 crore on the first day of release on Friday. According to the cost of the film, it should have earned at least Rs 8 crore, so that the film recovers its cost at the box office. The making and promotion and advertising cost of the film is around Rs 80 crore. Accordingly, the film 'Ek Villain Returns' has been out of the race of hits on the first day itself. ALSO READ: Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani

How the actors reacted: Disha Patani distributed laddus on release day: On the film’s release day, actor Disha Patani distributed laddus on Friday night after she earned praises for her performance. She has also tweeted a ‘thank you’ message on Twitter. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

According to preliminary figures, the film 'Ek Villain Returns' earned around Rs 7.50 crore on the second day of release. Apart from Disha Patani, the other artist who is looking very excited about this film is actor Arjun Kapoor. He too shared some images of anonymous comments on social media that reflected upon how well he performed in the film.

