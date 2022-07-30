Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

    First Published Jul 30, 2022, 5:29 PM IST

    'Good Luck Jerry' actor Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures in saree will give you glimpses of her mother, late actor Sridevi.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Every time Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has worn a saree, she has reminded us of her mother, and our favourite actor, Sridevi. Janhvi has grown to become as beautiful and graceful as her mother was. Recent pictures of Janhvi donning a black net saree are a reminder of the young acting days of her mother, giving us a clear glimpse of how Janhvi has taken over her mother’s looks. The oomph factor was doubled as the pictures that Janhvi Kapoor posted on social media, were in the classic black and white.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday posted a slew of pictures of herself wearing a saree. The nine pictures in total that Janhvi shared, are all in black and white.

    ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment?

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    These pictures show Janhvi Kapoor in a regal, graceful and royal affair. She wore a black saree with delicate patchwork on it, keeping her look nothing but classic.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Captioning the post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “#Jerry ko itne pyaar se apnane ke liye thank you.” She received over six lakh likes and tonnes of comments on the pictures. Several of Janhvi’s fans dropped hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’. In her next film, she will be seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Meanwhile, there were reports on Saturday that claimed Janhvi Kapoor sold one of her luxurious flats in Mumbai to her 'Ruhi co-star, actor Rajkummar Rao for a whopping price of Rs 44 crore.

    Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense

    Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment?

    Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani

    SEXY VIDEO: Disha Patani's sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans

    Who was Rasik Dave? Actor Ketki’s husband passed away at 65

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0, enter quarterfinal

    Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense

    Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment?

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies

