Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

'Good Luck Jerry' actor Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures in saree will give you glimpses of her mother, late actor Sridevi.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Every time Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has worn a saree, she has reminded us of her mother, and our favourite actor, Sridevi. Janhvi has grown to become as beautiful and graceful as her mother was. Recent pictures of Janhvi donning a black net saree are a reminder of the young acting days of her mother, giving us a clear glimpse of how Janhvi has taken over her mother’s looks. The oomph factor was doubled as the pictures that Janhvi Kapoor posted on social media, were in the classic black and white.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday posted a slew of pictures of herself wearing a saree. The nine pictures in total that Janhvi shared, are all in black and white.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

These pictures show Janhvi Kapoor in a regal, graceful and royal affair. She wore a black saree with delicate patchwork on it, keeping her look nothing but classic.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Captioning the post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “#Jerry ko itne pyaar se apnane ke liye thank you.” She received over six lakh likes and tonnes of comments on the pictures. Several of Janhvi’s fans dropped hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’. In her next film, she will be seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram