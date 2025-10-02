- Home
- Entertainment
- Dussehra 2025: Arvind Trivedi to Tarun Khanna – 8 Actors Who Played Ravan on Indian Television
Dussehra 2025: Arvind Trivedi to Tarun Khanna – 8 Actors Who Played Ravan on Indian Television
Dussehra will be celebrated with enthusiasm across India on Thursday, marked by Ravan Dahan in various locations. On this occasion, let’s look at TV stars who portrayed Ravan in popular serials over the years.
TV stars looked great in the role of Ravan
Many TV stars have played the role of Ravan in different shows. The audience liked these stars in the role of Ravan and their work was also appreciated. Let's find out which celebs played the character of Ravan.
Akhilendra Mishra
Ramanand Sagar's son, Anand Sagar, made the Ramayan serial in 2008. In this show, the character of Ravan was played by famous actor Akhilendra Mishra. Akhilendra received a lot of love from the audience for this role, and his acting was also liked.
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar played the character of Ravan in the TV show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman. This show came out in 2015. Arya Babbar's work in this serial was liked. According to reports, his career graph went up after playing this character.
Arvind Trivedi
Arvind Trivedi played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. He became a household name with this role. People didn't hate him; instead, they gave him love. He is not in this world today, but whenever the character of Ravan is discussed, his name comes to mind first. This serial came out in 1987.
Tarun Khanna
Tarun Khanna was seen in the role of Ravan in the most popular TV show Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev. In this serial, which came out in 2011, Tarun's Ravan character was given a slightly modern touch. The audience loved it.
Narendra Jha
In 2008, the TV show Ravan, based on Dashanan, was released. Actor Narendra Jha played the role of Ravan in the show. He played his character with full dedication. After this role, he was also called the Ravan of Bihar. Actually, he is from Bihar.
Karthik Jayaram
Karthik Jayaram played the character of Ravan in the TV show Siya Ke Ram, which came out in 2015. In this show, his look and style were given a modern touch. He received a lot of love from the audience for playing this role.
Paras Chhabra
Paras Chhabra was seen in the role of Ravan in the TV serial Vighnaharta Ganesh, which came out in 2017. Although his character did not particularly impress the audience, the serial was well-liked.
Manish Wadhwa
Manish Wadhwa became Ravan in the 2011 TV serial Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. It is said that the makers presented his character in a very modern style, which is why he did not gain much popularity.