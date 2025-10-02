Gandhi Jayanti: 7 Must-Watch Movies That Bring Bapu’s Legacy to Life on Screen
On Gandhi Jayanti, many people remember Mahatma Gandhi by watching films based on his life. These movies show his journey, values, and how he inspired millions through peace, truth, and non-violence.
Cinema’s Tribute to the Mahatma
Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation, has inspired countless filmmakers with his life, philosophy, and impact on world history. From international biopics to Indian dramas and fictional stories influenced by his teachings, cinema has explored various aspects of his journey, from his formative years in South Africa to leading India’s non-violent struggle for independence. These films not only document historical moments but also reflect Gandhi’s enduring relevance in today’s world. Here's a look at some of the most notable movies based on or inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi (1982)
Director: Richard Attenborough
Actor: Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi
Language: English
About: The most well-known biopic on Gandhi, this Oscar-winning film covers his life from a young lawyer to the leader of India’s non-violent freedom movement.
The Making of the Mahatma (1996)
Director: Shyam Benegal
Actor: Rajit Kapur as Gandhi
Language: English
About: Focuses on Gandhi's 21 years in South Africa and how that shaped his philosophy of non-violence and civil disobedience.
Gandhi, My Father (2007)
Director: Feroz Abbas Khan
Actor: Darshan Jariwala as Gandhi
Language: Hindi/English
About: Explores Gandhi’s troubled relationship with his eldest son, Harilal Gandhi.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Actor: Sanjay Dutt, with Dilip Prabhavalkar as Gandhi
Language: Hindi
About: A fictional comedy-drama where Gandhi appears as a guiding spirit. Popularized the concept of "Gandhigiri."
Hey Ram (2000)
Director: Kamal Haasan
Actor: Naseeruddin Shah as Gandhi
Language: Tamil/Hindi
About: A fictional take on the communal violence during Partition and the assassination of Gandhi.
Nine Hours to Rama (1963)
Director: Mark Robson
Language: English
About: A dramatization of the nine hours leading up to Gandhi's assassination, told from the assassin Nathuram Godse’s point of view.
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005)
Director: Jahnu Barua
Actor: Anupam Kher
Language: Hindi
About: Not a direct biopic, but explores Gandhi’s relevance in modern times through a man who believes he killed Gandhi.