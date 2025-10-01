- Home
- Entertainment
- War 2 to Param Sundari: 7 Hindi Films and Web Series Coming to OTT in October 2025
War 2 to Param Sundari: 7 Hindi Films and Web Series Coming to OTT in October 2025
In October 2025, OTT viewers are in for a treat with a mix of romantic comedies, action thrillers, and gripping dramas. Here's a list of Hindi films and web series releasing this festive month.
13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught In Classrooms (Hindi Web Series)
Genre: Drama
Watch From: Oct 1, 2025
Where: Sony LIV
Cast: Paresh Pahuja, Gagan Dev Riar
Story: A startup king changes his ways while searching for the deeper meaning of life.
2. War 2 (Hindi Film)
Genre: Spy Action Thriller
Watch From: Oct 9, 2025
Where: Netflix
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR
Story: Agent Kabir is accused of treason. His batchmate Vikram must hunt him down.
3. Kurukshetra (Hindi Web Series)
Genre: Animated Epic Drama
Watch From: Oct 10, 2025
Where: Netflix
Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid
Story: It tells the story of the 18-day Mahabharata war between the Kauravas and Pandavas.
4. Search: The Naina Murder Case (Hindi Web Series)
Genre: Crime Drama
Watch From: Oct 10, 2025
Where: Jio Hotstar
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma
Story: As the name suggests, this series will attempt to solve a murder mystery.
5. Bhagwat Chapter 1: Rakshas (Hindi Film)
Genre: Crime Thriller
Watch From: Oct 17, 2025
Where: ZEE5
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar
Story: Inspector Bhagwat is transferred to a small town to handle a missing girl case. Sameer's entry brings a big twist.
6. Param Sundari (Hindi Film)
Genre: Romantic-Comedy
Watch From: Oct 10 (Rental), Oct 24 (Free for subscribers)
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor
Story: It's about Param from Delhi and Sundari from Kerala. Sparks fly when North meets South.
7. Baaghi 4 (Hindi Film)
Genre: Action Thriller
Watch From: Oct 31, 2025
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur
Story: After a suicide attempt, a man's life turns chaotic. A hidden truth traps him in a web of love and passion.