user
user

Surbhi Chandna to Bhavika Sharma: 10 Most Beautiful Indian Television Actresses

Most beautiful TV actresses in India as of 2025: Get to know the 10 most beautiful actresses in the world of TV. From Alice Kaushik to Shivangi Joshi, who are your favorites?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Surbhi Chandna

In the world of Indian television, Surbhi Chandna is a well-known public figure. It is well known that she has a lovely appearance.

article_image2

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod, who appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, won hearts with her role in this show. She is praised for her beauty and talent.


article_image3

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik has worked in many popular TV shows. She is known for her acting as well as her beauty.

article_image4

Bhavika Sharma

Actress Bhavika Sharma, known for her शानदार acting, is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry.

article_image5

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh became famous by playing the character 'Sai Joshi' in the serial 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. People like her very much.

article_image6

Hiba Nawab

Among the faces of Hindi television, Hiba Nawab is a well-known figure. She is well-liked by people due to her powerful performance.

article_image7

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, who has appeared in famous TV shows, has made a name for herself in every household on her own.

article_image8

Megha Chakraborty

Megha Chakraborty, who became famous by playing the character of Imli in the serial Imli, has a strong fan following.

article_image9

Himanshi Parashar

Fans are wild over Himanshi Parashar because she is recognised for her appealing acting and her stunning appearance.

article_image10

Sargun Kaur Luthra

The public is completely enamoured with TV beauty Sargun Kaur Luthra due to her stunning appearance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Princess back story to Evil Queen's death: 11 major script changes in Snow White remake MEG

Princess back story to Evil Queen's death: 11 major script changes in Snow White remake

Odela 2: Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural movie all set to hit theatres in April RBA

'Odela 2': Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural movie all set to hit theatres in April

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds will skip 2025 Met Gala due to legal issues; Read on NTI

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds will skip 2025 Met Gala due to legal issues; Read on

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash wedding: TV star blames on AI for THIS news RBA

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash wedding: TV star blames on AI for THIS news

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more MEG

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more

Recent Stories

Kerala: CPM's M.V. Jayarajan defends convicts in 2005 Sooraj murder case, claims innocence and vows to appeal dmn

Kerala: CPM's MV Jayarajan defends convicts in 2005 Sooraj murder case, claims innocence and vows to appeal

IPL 2025 kkr vs rcb cricket live score kolkata knight riders royal challengers bengaluru indian premier league scorecard streaming hrd

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB LIVE updates: Will rain play spoilsport in season opener?

Princess back story to Evil Queen's death: 11 major script changes in Snow White remake MEG

Princess back story to Evil Queen's death: 11 major script changes in Snow White remake

Kidney Health 101: Some hidden risks of carbonated beverages on your body RBA

Kidney Health 101: Some hidden risks of carbonated beverages on your body

DGGI intensifies enforcement against offshore online gaming firms, targets 700 platforms ahead of IPL season dmn

DGGI intensifies enforcement against offshore online gaming firms, targets 700 platforms ahead of IPL season

Recent Videos

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon
Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Video Icon