Surbhi Chandna to Bhavika Sharma: 10 Most Beautiful Indian Television Actresses

Read Full Gallery

Most beautiful TV actresses in India as of 2025: Get to know the 10 most beautiful actresses in the world of TV. From Alice Kaushik to Shivangi Joshi, who are your favorites?

Surbhi Chandna

In the world of Indian television, Surbhi Chandna is a well-known public figure. It is well known that she has a lovely appearance.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod, who appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, won hearts with her role in this show. She is praised for her beauty and talent.

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik has worked in many popular TV shows. She is known for her acting as well as her beauty.

Bhavika Sharma

Actress Bhavika Sharma, known for her शानदार acting, is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh became famous by playing the character 'Sai Joshi' in the serial 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. People like her very much.

Hiba Nawab

Among the faces of Hindi television, Hiba Nawab is a well-known figure. She is well-liked by people due to her powerful performance.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, who has appeared in famous TV shows, has made a name for herself in every household on her own.

Megha Chakraborty

Megha Chakraborty, who became famous by playing the character of Imli in the serial Imli, has a strong fan following.

Himanshi Parashar

Fans are wild over Himanshi Parashar because she is recognised for her appealing acting and her stunning appearance.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

The public is completely enamoured with TV beauty Sargun Kaur Luthra due to her stunning appearance.

Latest Videos