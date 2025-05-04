Drishyam to Kaal: 7 Ajay Devgn suspense thriller movies you must watch
Ajay Devgn is in the limelight with his recent film. Here are some of his suspense-thriller movies with spine-chilling secrets.
| Published : May 04 2025, 10:42 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 performs well at the box office. Here are some of his other suspense and thriller films.
28
Image Credit : instagram
Bhoot (2003) features a house with strange happenings. Watch it on Prime Video.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Kaal (2005) is a suspenseful film featuring Ajay Devgn. Watch it on Prime Video.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Sunday (2008) is a mind-bending murder mystery. Watch it on Zee5.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Drishyam (2015) is a suspenseful murder mystery. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
68
Image Credit : instagram
Raid (2018) is a thriller with shocking secrets. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Drishyam 2 features thrilling suspense and a great climax. Watch it on Prime Video.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Shaitan has a chilling storyline and thrilling climax. Watch it on Netflix.
Top Stories