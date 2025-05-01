Drishyam 2 to Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn’s top 10 films by opening day collections
Several Ajay Devgn films have made a splash at the box office on their opening day. Drishyam 2 earned the most, while Shaitan and Tanhaji also performed well. Let's see which films were at the forefront. Will Raid 2 break their records or not?
| Published : May 01 2025, 08:49 AM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Shaitan
Shaitan, released in 2024, earned 15.21 crore rupees on its opening day and became a superhit.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Drishyam 2
Drishyam 2, released in 2022, earned 15.38 crore rupees on its opening day and became a blockbuster.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Tanhaji, released in 2020, earned 15.10 crore rupees on its opening day and became a blockbuster.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Drishyam
Drishyam, released in 2015, earned 5.8 crore rupees on its opening day and became a semi-hit.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Singham
Singham, released in 2011, earned 8.94 crore rupees on its opening day and became a hit.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Golmaal 3
Golmaal 3, released in 2010, earned 8 crore rupees on its opening day and became a hit.
