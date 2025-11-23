The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely after the cricketer’s father was rushed to a hospital in Sangli due to illness.

According to Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana’s manager, the cricketer made it clear that she did not wish to proceed with the wedding in the midst of a medical emergency involving her family.

“Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was having breakfast this morning when his health started deteriorating. At first, we thought it was normal but we didn't want to take risk so he was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where he is currently under observation. Various tests are being conducted,” Tuhin Mishra said.

“Mandhana is really close to her father and has decided that she didn't want to get married in these circumstances, which is why the decision has been taken to postpone the wedding indefinitely,” he added.

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding

Smriti Mandhana, one of Indian cricket’s most prominent faces and a recent World Cup champion, was set to marry Palash Muchhal on Sunday, November 23 in a private ceremony. The celebrations had already been underway for the past couple of days, featuring traditional rituals such as Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet.

Mandhana and Muchhal’s relationship goes back to 2019, when they met through mutual friends in Mumbai’s creative circles.

They made their relationship public only in July 2024, on their fifth anniversary.

Interestingly, Muchhal’s dreamy proposal at DY Patil Stadium following India’s World Cup triumph left fans excited.

Leading a blindfolded Mandhana onto the very pitch where she had made history, Muchhal went down on one knee with a ring, later cementing the moment with a tattoo of “SM18” on his forearm.