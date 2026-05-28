Drishyam 3 maintained a solid theatrical run on its seventh day and showed a slight jump in earnings compared to the previous day. The film collected Rs 6.65 crore net in India on Day 7, registering a 2.3 percent rise from Day 6 collections.

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The thriller has now reached Rs 75.30 crore net in India, while the India gross stands at Rs 87.38 crore. Overseas markets are also responding strongly, with the film adding Rs 5 crore gross on Wednesday alone. Its overseas total has climbed to Rs 95.70 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 183.08 crore within a week.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film continues to attract audiences despite competition from new releases.