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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer Emerges As Major Box Office Success World Wide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ continues its impressive box office journey with steady collections and strong audience turnout in Kerala. The Jeethu Joseph directorial crossed Rs 183 crore worldwide in just seven days
‘Drishyam 3’ posts steady Day 7 growth at the box office
Drishyam 3 maintained a solid theatrical run on its seventh day and showed a slight jump in earnings compared to the previous day. The film collected Rs 6.65 crore net in India on Day 7, registering a 2.3 percent rise from Day 6 collections.
ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Starts Big With Impressive Box Office Numbers
The thriller has now reached Rs 75.30 crore net in India, while the India gross stands at Rs 87.38 crore. Overseas markets are also responding strongly, with the film adding Rs 5 crore gross on Wednesday alone. Its overseas total has climbed to Rs 95.70 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 183.08 crore within a week.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film continues to attract audiences despite competition from new releases.
Kerala remains the biggest strength for Mohanlal starrer
Mohanlal continues to dominate the Kerala box office with the Malayalam version leading the film’s performance. On Day 7, the Malayalam edition earned Rs 5.85 crore net and recorded nearly 45 percent occupancy across more than 2,700 shows.
Kerala alone contributed Rs 6.10 crore gross on Wednesday, proving the franchise’s strong fan base in the state. Night and evening shows witnessed the best occupancy numbers, highlighting strong word-of-mouth support.
The Telugu dubbed version remained stable with decent occupancy across over 1,300 shows. Tamil and Kannada versions also contributed steadily, with Tamil night shows performing better than expected.
Georgekutty’s emotional burden drives the story forward
The third chapter of the franchise shifts focus from pure suspense to the psychological aftermath of Georgekutty’s actions. The story revisits the fear and emotional weight carried by the character years after the original incident.
Unlike the earlier films, Georgekutty is now shown as a successful film producer with an outwardly stable life. However, the emotional scars and fear of truth resurfacing continue to shape the narrative.
The film explores whether a man can truly escape guilt and anxiety after building his life around a dangerous secret. This emotional depth has emerged as one of the major talking points among audiences and critics alike.
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