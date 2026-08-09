Bollywood actor Govinda revealed his flamboyant fashion choices were inspired by people wearing shiny clothes on Mumbai local trains. He said it was a statement for the common man to stand out and that he is happy his style set a trend in Bollywood.

Bollywood actor Govinda, known for his distinctive comic timing, energetic dance moves and colourful screen persona, recently opened up about his unconventional fashion choices and how his vibrant style became a signature associated with him.

Inspiration from Mumbai's Local Trains

In a conversation with ANI, Govinda recalled how he drew inspiration from ordinary people he would see wearing bright and shiny clothes, particularly during his travels on Mumbai's local trains. "Chamkile kapde pehanna ek bayaan hai..ek signature hai...jab local train mein jaate the aese aese chamakdar kapde pehan kar aate the (kuch log)...ek lalak thi to vo jo chamkile kapde local train ke deekhe the maine kaha. Kabhi na kabhi to use karunga (Wearing flashy clothes is a statement... it's a signature. When we used to travel by local train, I would see people wearing those shiny, eye-catching clothes.. I remember thinking, "Someday, somehow, I'll wear clothes like these too."), " Govinda said, explaining the thought behind his flamboyant wardrobe.

The actor said such clothes were not merely about fashion but also a way for people to stand out and make their presence felt. "So, when a poor man doesn't have any space to show off, then he does something so that people look at him. So, he feels, not me, he feels that a person like us will wear such colorful clothes and show it to people and they will know that they are leaving a different type of print in the crowd," he said.

A Bollywood Trendsetter

Govinda, who became one of Bollywood's biggest entertainers through films such as 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', 'Sajan Chale Sasural' and 'Dulhe Raja', said his colourful style eventually became part of a wider fashion trend. "The whole world has come, you go to the fashion world, Govinda is there," he said, when asked about his influence on fashion.

The ace star added that he is "very happy " that he had set a trend, The actor also pointed out that the influence of colourful trousers and vibrant styling could later be seen among other popular Bollywood stars. Govinda's fashion choices, much like his dance style, became an integral part of his screen identity during 1990s. His brightly coloured shirts, shiny outfits and unconventional combinations complemented the larger-than-life characters he portrayed on screen.

Reflecting on his approach to life and style, Govinda said, "The thing is that life is very beautiful. If you want, you can have fun like this, you can have fun like that..."

Upcoming Comeback Film

On the work front, Govinda is promoting his upcoming film 'Roopa' also starring Komal Rani Swarnkar. The project marks his comeback to film after several years. (ANI)