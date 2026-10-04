Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited return as Vijay Salgaonkar has translated into a strong box-office opening. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which arrived in theatres on Friday, October 2, has reportedly collected ₹66.75 crore net in India on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film registered 15,759 shows across India on Day 1. Its India gross collection stands at ₹80.10 crore, while its overseas performance added another ₹15 crore gross. This takes the film’s reported worldwide gross to ₹95.10 crore after its opening day.

The opening numbers mark a significant achievement for Ajay Devgn. With ₹66.75 crore net in India, Drishyam 3 has reportedly emerged as the biggest opener of his career.

The film’s extensive show count and strong audience response have played a major role in its impressive start. The franchise already enjoys a loyal following, and the anticipation surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar’s final chapter appears to have translated into substantial footfall on the opening day.

The worldwide figure also gives the film a strong platform as it heads into its first weekend.