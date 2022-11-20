Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2: Here's how much Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and other stars' received as fee for the movie

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Here are the fees that Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and other 'Drishyam 2' stars received for their roles in the follow-up to the hugely successful 2015 film.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    On November 18, Drishyam 2 was released in theatres. Since the first instalment was a tremendous hit with the general public, there has been a lot of buzz about the film. Along with other cast members, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar makes a triumphant comeback. On Day 1, Drishyam 2 did an excellent job with its initial sales. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The movie Drishyam 2 is currently all the rage. According to estimates, Drishyam 2 had a record-breaking Day 1 opening of Rs 15.38 crores. And a further increase is anticipated throughout the weekend. Let's look at the pay for their cast. According to reports, Ajay, Shriya, Tabu, and others received a sizable paycheck as fees.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ajay Devgn 
    In the film, Ajay Devgn portrays Vijay Salgaonkar, a guy who will do anything to save his family. After becoming popular as Vijay, Ajay is returning with Drishyam 2. Ajay reportedly demanded Rs 30 crore for the film.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran 
    In Drishyam 2, Shriya Saran reprises her role as Vijay's wife Nandini Salgaonkar. She will also do all it takes to keep her family safe. According to sources, Shriya received a payment of Rs 2 crore for Drishyam 2.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tabu 
    In the follow-up to Drishyam, the popular 2015 movie starring Tabu, she also reappears. She portrays IG Meera Deshmukh, the young man's mother. According to reports, Tabu was paid Rs 3.5 crore for Drishyam 2.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ishita Dutta 
    In the film, Ishita Dutta plays Anju Salgaonkar, the daughter of Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn. She was acquainted with Meera's missing and deceased son Sam. According to reports, Ishita Dutta received remuneration for the movie of Rs 1.2 crore.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mrunal Jadhav
    In Drishyam, little Anu won many people's hearts. The youngest daughter of Ajay and Shriya, Anu, Vijay, and Nandini, was portrayed in the film by child actor Mrunal Jadhav. She has reached adulthood. Reports state that Mrunal received 20–50 lakh rupees as payment for Drishyam 2.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshaye Khanna 
    Drishyam 2 just welcomed new actor Akshaye Khanna to the cast. He portrays IG Tarun helping Meera in the terrible abduction of her kid involving Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. According to reports, Akshaye Khanna received Rs 2.5 crore for the movie. Also Read: Kantara on Amazon Prime Video: Rishab Shetty's film is finally out on OTT, here's the date

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rajat Kapoor 
    Rajat Kapoor portrayed both the deceased's father and Meera's spouse in Drishyam. In Drishyam 2, Rajat will play the same part again. He allegedly received Rs. 1 crore. Also Read: Drishyam 2 LEAKED: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran's film out on Tamilrockers

