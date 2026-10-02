Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final installment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar. The original story is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Drishyam, but the third instalment in Hindi takes a different route as compared to the Malayalam franchise. Reactions so far have pointed to the performances, suspense and climax. With strong advance bookings and the weekend opening fast approaching, the film’s theatrical run will now be watched closely.