'Dominic And The Ladies' Purse' box office collection: Mammootty's film gets good start on Day 01

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Box Office Collection Day 1: The Malayalam thriller-comedy 'Dominic And The Ladies' Purse' has been a hit with moviegoers since its launch. After much anticipation, the film opened today, Thursday, January 23, 2025.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Mammootty, the Malayalam legend, has returned to the big screen, and how! Since its announcement, the Malayalam-language thriller-comedy named 'Dominic And The Ladies' Purse' has generated a lot of hype among moviegoers. The film opened in theatres today (Thursday), January 23, 2025, to huge expectations. 

article_image2

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, stars Malayalam megastar Mammootty, who has won three National Awards. This highly anticipated thriller-comedy is the director's debut in Malayalam film. Produced by Mammootty-led Mammootty Kampany, the film stars the 73-year-old as Dominic, a private investigator.

article_image3

Dominic And The Ladies Purse also stars Gokul Suresh as 'Vighnesh/Vicky' (Dominic's helper), Lena as 'Sara Dominic' (Dominic's wife), Shine Tom Chacko, Sushmitha Bhatt, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Vineeth, and Siddique, among others in significant parts.

article_image4

The film follows Dominic, a private investigator, as he solves the mystery of a women's handbag discovered in his flat. Early box office trends for Dominic And The Ladies' Purse on its first day Mammootty-starrer Dominic And The Ladies' Purse begins its theatrical voyage on a positive note, fulfilling opening day expectations.

article_image5

According to the most recent Sacnilk reports, the film grossed around Rs 35 lakhs on its first day (today) until 4:15 PM IST. It is worth noting that the number of evening and night concerts is expected to increase significantly.

article_image6

Dominic and the Ladies' purse occupancy increased by 19.81% during the afternoon presentations. According to Starbyte, Mammotty's Dominic And The Ladies' Purse was shot on a budget of around Rs 5 crore.

