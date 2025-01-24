'Dominic And The Ladies' Purse' box office collection: Mammootty's film gets good start on Day 01

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Box Office Collection Day 1: The Malayalam thriller-comedy 'Dominic And The Ladies' Purse' has been a hit with moviegoers since its launch. After much anticipation, the film opened today, Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Mammootty, the Malayalam legend, has returned to the big screen, and how! Since its announcement, the Malayalam-language thriller-comedy named 'Dominic And The Ladies' Purse' has generated a lot of hype among moviegoers. The film opened in theatres today (Thursday), January 23, 2025, to huge expectations.

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, stars Malayalam megastar Mammootty, who has won three National Awards. This highly anticipated thriller-comedy is the director's debut in Malayalam film. Produced by Mammootty-led Mammootty Kampany, the film stars the 73-year-old as Dominic, a private investigator.

Dominic And The Ladies Purse also stars Gokul Suresh as 'Vighnesh/Vicky' (Dominic's helper), Lena as 'Sara Dominic' (Dominic's wife), Shine Tom Chacko, Sushmitha Bhatt, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Vineeth, and Siddique, among others in significant parts.

The film follows Dominic, a private investigator, as he solves the mystery of a women's handbag discovered in his flat. Early box office trends for Dominic And The Ladies' Purse on its first day Mammootty-starrer Dominic And The Ladies' Purse begins its theatrical voyage on a positive note, fulfilling opening day expectations.

According to the most recent Sacnilk reports, the film grossed around Rs 35 lakhs on its first day (today) until 4:15 PM IST. It is worth noting that the number of evening and night concerts is expected to increase significantly.

Dominic and the Ladies' purse occupancy increased by 19.81% during the afternoon presentations. According to Starbyte, Mammotty's Dominic And The Ladies' Purse was shot on a budget of around Rs 5 crore.

Latest Videos