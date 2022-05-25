Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo watch Bengali TV show 'Gantchora'? Check out Anindya Chatterjee's post

    First Published May 25, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    In this video, you will see Cristiano Ronaldo talking to Gantchora's cast and nodding that he watches the top Bengali TV show daily. 

    Bengali actor Anindya Chatterjee recently shared a video on Instagram where he was seen talking to Cristiano Ronaldo on the sets of Gantchora.
     

    Yes, we all know Anindya knows how to make jokes and have fun on the sets; likewise, he used an Instagram filter where you can make reels and pretend that you are video calling your favourite celebs. 

    On Instagram, Singh Roy's family ('Khari' Sholanki Roy, 'Riddhiman' Gaurab, June Malia ) talked to the worldwide football star on the video call, as seen there. (Watch Video)
     

    Gourab Chatterjee, who is playing the role of Riddhiman Singha Roy aka Riddhi was also seen talking to the Manchester United player. In the video, Gourab said I am Ronaldo's fan to which, Anindya claims, "You are his fan, he is your fan!
     

    This is not the first time Snigdha Basu, the show's producer, claims that Anindya Chatterjee is very naughty and plays pranks on the show. For example, on the wedding day of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Anindya posted a similar funny video. There he said that he was invited to Ralia's wedding. Also Read: 5 reasons why Indians love Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’

    Last weekend, Anindya Chatterjee's Belashuru was released and received good reviews. Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the drama features the same cast as Bela Seshe (2015), including the late Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta.

    Besides Anindya Chatterjee, Belashuru also stars Rituparna Sengupta, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, Shankar Chakraborty, Kharaj Mukherjee, Indrani Dutta and Monami Ghosh.

    Also Read: Video: Check out Karan Johar’s expensive closet; filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday

