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Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Expecting First Child? Baby Shower Plans Soon: Reports
Buzz around Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya expecting their first child is growing, with reports hinting at a possible baby shower soon. However, the couple has not confirmed the news yet.
Rumours about Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya expecting their first child have recently taken over the internet, creating a wave of excitement among fans. Reports suggest the couple may soon embrace parenthood nearly a decade after their marriage, making it a special milestone.
According to multiple media reports, Divyanka is believed to be in the later stage of pregnancy, with preparations like a private baby shower possibly underway. However, these claims are based on sources close to the couple, and there has been no official confirmation from either Divyanka or Vivek so far.
The couple, who met on the sets of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, tied the knot in 2016 and have since remained one of television’s most adored pairs. Their strong bond, public appearances, and social media posts have consistently won hearts, making this news even more exciting for their followers.
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While fans have already started celebrating the possibility of this happy news, it is important to note that the couple has maintained silence on the matter. Until an official announcement is made, these remain speculations, and everyone is eagerly waiting for confirmation from the beloved duo.
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