Divyanka Tripathi to Ankita Lokhande: Meet most educated TV celebs – Full list inside
Beyond the glitz and glamour of television, these actresses have also prioritized education. Learn about their educational qualifications and be amazed!
| Published : Jul 05 2025, 10:08 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi graduated from Sarojini Naidu Girls PG College, Bhopal, and also holds a diploma in dance.
Image Credit : Social Media
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi has a huge fan following. She holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai University but chose acting as her career.
Image Credit : Social Media
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh, popular from 'Diya Aur Baati,' has an MBA in Marketing from Punjab Technical University.
Image Credit : Social Media
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti, known for 'Qubool Hai,' is a graduate of Hans Raj Mahila Mahavidyalaya.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit, famous for her robot-bahu role, has a degree in Sociology and a postgraduate degree in Event Management from Mumbai University.
Image Credit : Social Media
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi, before starting her acting career.
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina Khan
Hina Khan, a renowned actress, holds an MBA from CCA School of Management, Gurgaon.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande completed her education, including graduation, in Indore before moving to Mumbai for acting.
Image Credit : Social Media
Tridha Choudhury
Tridha Choudhury, seen in 'Dahleez,' completed her education in Kolkata and holds an honors degree in Microbiology.
