Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani in 2023: From bikini to saree, a look into her versatile fashion statements

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Disha Patani's fashion odyssey: A glitzy voyage to 2023! Here's a look at the fantastic outfits that adorned her Instagram account, highlighting her immaculate taste and trendsetting choices.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani, the pinnacle of elegance and flair, has made an unforgettable imprint on the 2023 fashion world. This year's fashion journey has been one of elegance, creativity, and daring decisions.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We anxiously await more fashion miracles from this trendsetting celebrity as she continues to revolutionise style! 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Here's a look back at the amazing outfits that adorned her Instagram account, highlighting her immaculate taste and trendsetting choices.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha shined in a transparent glitter gold gown at the grand launch of a hotel on Palm Jumeirah. She oozed beauty and confidence with her lengthy slit, waist cut-outs, and gorgeous neckline.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha captivated the show in a gorgeous pink gown at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023. Her natural elegance was enhanced by the exposing neckline, flowing bottom with a thigh-high split, and understated glitz. She exuded both refinement and modernism with ease.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani ignited the internet with a viral series of images in a stunning pastel saree. The light salmon satin saree and a sequined blouse and border demonstrated her ability to balance subtlety with elegance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her typical long, wavy curls, as did the bralette blouse, finished the outfit with unrivalled glitter.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha enchanted in a scintillating white dress featuring a ruched gathering and a plunging neckline. The addition of gloves showcased her daring style.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The deep red lip colour added a dash of drama, proving that Disha can effortlessly transition between styles.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi Kapoor to be prepared to receive 'hate'; applauds her role as Betty ATG

    The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi Kapoor to be prepared to receive 'hate'; applauds her role as Betty

    Kerala State Chalachitra Academy council demands action against Chairman Ranjith; Here's why rkn

    Kerala State Chalachitra Academy council demands action against Chairman Ranjith; Here's why

    SG 257: Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi's tentatively titled kickstarts in Kochi anr

    Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi's tentatively titled 'SG 257' kickstarts in Kochi

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Prakash Raj to be Chief Guest at closing ceremony rkn

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Prakash Raj to be Chief Guest at closing ceremony

    Janhvi Kapoor recalls watching Sridevi's film Sadmaa with her, reveals strongest memories RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor recalls watching Sridevi's film Sadmaa with her, reveals strongest memories

    Recent Stories

    India orders on Swiggy in 2023 Biryani most popular dish Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals gcw

    India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

    cricket Rohit Sharma drops subtle hint for T20 World Cup 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Rohit Sharma drops subtle hint for T20 World Cup 2024 (WATCH)

    The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi Kapoor to be prepared to receive 'hate'; applauds her role as Betty ATG

    The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi Kapoor to be prepared to receive 'hate'; applauds her role as Betty

    Opinion Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    View: Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    Instant Personal Loan By SMFG India Credit: The Speedy Solution To Your Urgent Financial Needs

    Instant Personal Loan By SMFG India Credit: The Speedy Solution To Your Urgent Financial Needs

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon