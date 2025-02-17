Director Ram Gopal Varma apologizes to Mahesh Babu for THIS reason; Read on

A star director has reportedly apologized to superstar Mahesh Babu. Who is this director? Why did they apologize to Mahesh Babu? What's the truth behind this?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy with Rajamouli's film. Mahesh Babu is getting ready for bold adventures in this pan-world movie. The film has been launched, but there are no updates about the shooting. Some say the shooting has started secretly.

The timeline for the film's release remains unclear. Mahesh Babu's fans are eagerly waiting, as it has been over a year since his last film. It could take another two years for this movie to hit the screens.

The superstar, known for staying out of controversies, is unexpectedly at the center of one. Ram Gopal Varma, a controversial Tollywood director, has reportedly apologized to Mahesh Babu. This surprising news has been circulating on social media.

At his peak, Ram Gopal Varma was a sensational and in-demand director. However, after narrating the story and getting the film approved, he reportedly abandoned the project. Varma also made a dismissive comment about Yash's KGF, stating that Telugu directors couldn't watch it for even an hour.

