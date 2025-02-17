Director Ram Gopal Varma apologizes to Mahesh Babu for THIS reason; Read on

A star director has reportedly apologized to superstar Mahesh Babu. Who is this director? Why did they apologize to Mahesh Babu? What's the truth behind this?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy with Rajamouli's film. Mahesh Babu is getting ready for bold adventures in this pan-world movie. The film has been launched, but there are no updates about the shooting. Some say the shooting has started secretly.

budget 2025
article_image2

The timeline for the film's release remains unclear. Mahesh Babu's fans are eagerly waiting, as it has been over a year since his last film. It could take another two years for this movie to hit the screens.

article_image3

The superstar, known for staying out of controversies, is unexpectedly at the center of one. Ram Gopal Varma, a controversial Tollywood director, has reportedly apologized to Mahesh Babu. This surprising news has been circulating on social media.

article_image4

At his peak, Ram Gopal Varma was a sensational and in-demand director. However, after narrating the story and getting the film approved, he reportedly abandoned the project.

Varma also made a dismissive comment about Yash's KGF, stating that Telugu directors couldn't watch it for even an hour.

