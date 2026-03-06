- Home
Just as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding rumours are flying, so are whispers about Thalapathy Vijay's divorce. Right now, an old video of Rashmika saying she wants to marry Thalapathy has gone viral, starting a whole new discussion.
Image Credit : Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna's wedding buzz
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently the talk of social media. Fans are cheering for the couple, who are reportedly getting married after being in a relationship for years.
Image Credit : Thalapathy Vijay\Twitter
Thalapathy Vijay's divorce rumours
At the same time, another piece of news created a stir. Rumours suggest that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeeta are ending their 27-year-long marriage, sparking a huge debate online.
Image Credit : Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna's old video
Amidst all this, an old video of Rashmika Mandanna is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the actress jokingly said she would marry Thalapathy Vijay and even playfully warded off the evil eye for him!
Image Credit : Asianet News
The three Vijays!
An Instagram page named 'siyota__boy' shared the video. In it, an anchor asks Rashmika to pick one person each for 'friend', 'love', and 'marriage'.
Image Credit : Instagram
Devarakonda is just a friend
Rashmika replied that Vijay Deverakonda is 'just a friend' and Vijay Sethupathi is her 'love'. But, she said she would only marry Thalapathy Vijay, who was present right there. Hearing her words, Thalapathy just gave a mischievous smile.
Image Credit : instagram
The comment that sparked a debate
With Rashmika's wedding news and Thalapathy's divorce rumours both trending, this video is getting all kinds of comments. While people were already talking about a possible link between Thalapathy and actress Trisha, Rashmika's old joke has now added more fuel to the fire.
