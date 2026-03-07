“If a person wants to make a certain type of film, say something in the media, or defend particular ideas, they are attacked and often not allowed to speak. I experience this all the time. On the other hand, certain narratives can be spread and propagated as much as people want, and nothing happens to them," he said.

According to the Congress leader, "movies, television, and the media have been weaponised." They are being used to demonise people, split communities, and create societal divides, allowing certain groups to gain while others suffer.