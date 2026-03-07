According to the complaint, the song and video, which were uploaded on Badshah's official YouTube page, feature abusive language, gestures, and imagery of girls in school uniforms. The complainant states that these items (girls in a school-like atmosphere) are extremely offensive and convey a poor message to society.

The FIR alleges that the content encourages obscenity and damages women's dignity. The police have taken up the investigation and launched a case under Section 296 of the IPC as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The investigation into the situation is now underway.