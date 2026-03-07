Actor Bobby Deol and interior designer Tania Deol have purchased five commercial office spaces in Andheri West, Mumbai, through their investment firm Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd. The total value of the deal is reported to be around ₹15.05 crore.

According to property registration records accessed through CRE Matrix, the combined carpet area of the offices is over 3,400 square feet. The offices are located on the second floor of Yura Business Park – Phase 2, a commercial development on Link Road in the busy Andheri West locality.

The transaction was officially registered on February 27, 2026. Documents show that the deal included a stamp duty payment of more than ₹90 lakh and a registration fee of approximately ₹1.50 lakh. The purchase also comes with five dedicated car parking spaces.