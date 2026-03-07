Lately, the Telugu film industry has been making a lot of movies on sensitive topics, and audiences are loving them. 'Mansion House Mallesh' is one such film. It takes up the issue of a man's virility and presents it as an adult comedy that's also a bit sensitive. The film also packs in action and family drama. The director takes his time in the first half to set up the hero's character. The scenes where the hero fails on his first night and then tries all sorts of drama to prove he's a 'man' will make you laugh out loud.

A scene linking an old radio to the first night is a major highlight and absolutely hilarious. The second half shows his attempts to win the challenge against the villain, which feels like a Tom and Jerry chase. While the story is a bit serious, the way comedy is mixed in works well. However, the drama in the second half can feel a bit boring. The 'virility' angle is the only new thing here, but it's also the film's biggest highlight. It's special how they created comedy using just expressions, without being vulgar. The big question is if audiences will watch a film like this.