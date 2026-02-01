Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: 10 richest cricketers in India
The list of the richest cricketers in India includes prominent names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar. Their main sources of income are cricket, advertisements, and business ventures.
Ahead in Wealth Too
In India, cricket is an emotion, and players are heroes. As the BCCI became one of the world's richest sports bodies, Indian cricketers also became billionaires. Here are the richest.
From Ads to Business
Many stars who won fans' hearts on the field now own business empires. They boost their wealth through brand deals, ads, IPL contracts, and real estate investments.
Rohit Far Behind
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is tenth in wealth with a net worth of about ₹214 crore. He has a BCCI A+ contract and earns from his IPL deal, brand endorsements, and ads.
Suresh Raina
Former Indian player Suresh Raina is ninth in terms of wealth, with a net worth of ₹215 crore. Although retired, his main income sources are ad contracts and commentary earnings.
Sunil Gavaskar
Though long retired, Sunil Gavaskar is still active in commentary. His wealth is estimated to be between ₹160-260 crore. Commentary and ad contracts are his main sources of income.
Gautam Gambhir
Indian team coach Gautam Gambhir is another top 10 player in wealth. With a net worth of ₹265 crore, he earned well as an IPL mentor and player. His current income is from coaching and ads.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh, a superstar of Indian cricket and part of two World Cup wins, is sixth in wealth. His net worth is estimated at ₹291 crore. After retirement, his main income is from commentary, ads, and brand endorsements.
Virender Sehwag
India's explosive opener Virender Sehwag is fifth in wealth. His net worth is estimated at around ₹350 crore. He still earns from commentary, cricket academies, and ads.
Virat Kohli is Fourth
Virat Kohli is fourth in wealth, with a net worth of about ₹1050 crore. He has a BCCI A+ contract and earns ₹18 crore per IPL season, plus income from ads and his businesses.
Dhoni is Third
MS Dhoni, one of the greatest captains in Indian cricket, is third in wealth. His current net worth is estimated at ₹1060 crore. He still plays for Chennai in the IPL and earns mainly through ads.
Sachin in Second Place
Sachin Tendulkar, with an estimated wealth of around ₹1400 crore, is second among Indian players. After retiring, the former Rajya Sabha member earns mainly through ads and brand endorsements.
Jadeja is Number One
Former player Ajay Jadeja is the richest Indian cricketer with a net worth of ₹1450 crore. His wealth comes from his royal lineage. He was named heir to the Jamnagar royal family.
