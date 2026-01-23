Top Indian cricketers often produce massive engagement off the field due to their performances, consistency, and success at the highest level, which has often translated into enormous popularity beyond the sport. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and other top Indian cricketers have capitalised on their popularity to build strong personal brands across social media players.

Instagram has been a key social media platform in this rise, allowing the cricketers to engage with the fans and convert their following into significant earnings through brand endorsements and sponsored posts.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top five Indian cricketers who earn the most from Instagram through sponsored posts