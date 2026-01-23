Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 Indian Cricketers Who Earn the Most on Instagram
Top Indian cricketers earn big through Instagram by turning their massive fan following into sponsored post income. This list features the top five earners and breaks down how much they charge per post and why brands pay a premium.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Top Indian cricketers often produce massive engagement off the field due to their performances, consistency, and success at the highest level, which has often translated into enormous popularity beyond the sport. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and other top Indian cricketers have capitalised on their popularity to build strong personal brands across social media players.
Instagram has been a key social media platform in this rise, allowing the cricketers to engage with the fans and convert their following into significant earnings through brand endorsements and sponsored posts.
On that note, let’s take a look at the top five Indian cricketers who earn the most from Instagram through sponsored posts
1. Virat Kohli (INR 11-14 Crore)
Virat Kohli is an Indian athlete with one of the largest social media followings in the world, especially on Instagram. The veteran Indian batter is the third-most followed athlete on Instagram after legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with 274 million followers. Given his rising popularity worldwide and brand appeal, Virat Kohli charges between INR 11 and 14 crore per sponsored post on the platform.
Since the former Team India captain has a massive brand value of INR $231.1 million (₹2,049 crore) as of 2024, he continues to be one of the most sought-after athletes for brand endorsements, further boosting his earnings from social media collaborations. The charges for Instagram posts depend on various factors, including brand scale, campaign duration, content format, exclusivity clauses, and the overall marketing reach of the promotion.
2. MS Dhoni (INR 1.5 Crore)
Former India captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, but his popularity and icon status have never diminished. Dhoni featured only in IPL following his international retirement, playing for Chennai Super Kings, and remains one of the most Indian cricketers on social media, especially Instagram, despite on-field appearances.
MS Dhoni has nearly 50 million followers on Instagram and reportedly charges INR 1.5 crore per sponsored post due to his enduring fan base and strong brand credibility. However, the former India captain has rarely posted on Instagram and is known to be highly selective with his brand collaborations, limiting sponsored posts to maintain exclusivity and maintain long-standing brand value.
3. Shubman Gill (INR 1 Crore)
Team India star Shubman Gill is currently the captain of the Test and ODI team and plays all three formats of the game. Gill is one of the most marketable young cricketers in India, given his rise in popularity and consistent performances across formats, boosting his fan following on social media, especially Instagram, and making him a preferred brand targeting younger audiences on the platform.
Shubman Gill represents the new generation of Indian cricket stars, combining his on-field performances with a clean public image, which attracts brands to engage with both cricket fans and young, social media-savvy audiences. Gill has 18.2 million followers on Instagram and reportedly charges INR 1 crore per sponsored post, depending on brand, content type, and content requirements, making him most-sought after young influencers in Indian cricket.
4. Rohit Sharma (INR 71-76 Lakh)
Just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is one of the most recognised faces in Indian cricket and has served as captain of Team India across all formats of the game. However, Rohit’s brand value is not as big as Kohli’s, but he remains hugely popular on social media, especially Instagram. As of late 2025, Rohit Sharma reportedly has a brand value of approximately $41 to $45 million (INR 344 crore), placing him among the top Indian cricketers, though behind Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.
Rohit Sharma has 45.6 million followers on Instagram and reportedly charges between INR 71 and 76 lakh per sponsored post. However, the fee is relatively lower than what Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni earn per post, reflecting overall global reach and brand engagement, despite Rohit Sharma’s immense success as an international cricketer and strong influence among Indian cricket fans.
5. Hardik Pandya (INR 65 Lakh)
Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a massive following on social media, especially Instagram, thanks to his on-field flair and off-field style. The 32-year-old is known for his bold personality, fashion-forward image, and match-winning performances in white-ball cricket. Pandya’s off-field image often resonates with young people, who connect with his confidence, lifestyle, and modern outlook.
With nearly 45 million followers on Instagram, Hardik Pandya has built a strong personal brand on social media and reportedly charges INR 65 lakh per sponsored post. Though his fee does not match earners like Virat Kohli, MS Dhonii and Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya remains one of the most influential cricketers on Instagram due to his strong fan engagement levels and appeal among younger audiences.
