With their wedding now official, many fans are curious about the age difference between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

According to publicly available information, Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9, 1989, making him 36 years old. Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, and is 29 years old.

This means there is an age gap of approximately seven years between the two actors. Despite this, fans often say the difference is hardly noticeable, as both share similar energy and on-screen chemistry. Social media has been buzzing with mixed but largely celebratory reactions ever since the announcement.