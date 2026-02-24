Rashmika Mandanna Vs Vijay Deverakonda Education Qualification— Who Wins?
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding festivities have kicked off in Udaipur, and 'The Wedding Of VIROSH' is trending everywhere! But have you ever wondered who's more qualified between the two? Chalo, let's find out.
Vijay Deverakonda Education Qualification: Where Did Vijay Deverakonda Study?
Vijay Deverakonda is also a graduate. He completed his schooling from Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi. For his college education, he enrolled in Hyderabad's Badruka College of Commerce and Arts and earned a B.Com degree.
Rashmika Mandanna Education Background: How Educated is Rashmika Mandanna?
Rashmika Mandanna finished her schooling at the Coorg Public School in Kodagu. She then went on to graduate from Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce. What's special is that she holds a degree in three subjects: Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.
Vijay Deverakonda vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who Wins in the Degree Department?
Technically, both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are graduates, so they are equally educated. But when you look at the degrees, Rashmika has an edge over Vijay. While Vijay holds a B.Com degree, Rashmika has a graduation degree covering three subjects—Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Relationship: How Old Is It?
Vijay and Rashmika's relationship is said to be almost 8 years old. They first shared screen space in the 2018 film 'Geetha Govindam', which sparked rumours about their affair. By 2023, both started dropping hints that they were dating. The couple got engaged in October 2025 and are now all set to tie the knot.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Film
If reports are to be believed, after 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', fans will see Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together again in the upcoming film 'Ranabali'. Rahul Sankrityayan is directing the movie, which is slated for release on September 11, 2026.
