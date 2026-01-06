- Home
Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Check Net Worth, Cars, Lavish Lifestyle of This Actor, Singer
Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Born on January 6, 1984. Besides being an actor, Diljit is also a singer. He has worked in several Bollywood films along with Punjabi ones. He has a massive fan following. And when it comes to wealth, he's no slouch either
Bollywood's Rich Sardar
Anyone would be stunned to see the wealth of 42-year-old Diljit Dosanjh. He loves living a luxurious life. According to reports, he owns assets worth crores.
Diljit Dosanjh's Net Worth
As per media reports, Diljit Dosanjh owns assets worth 172-180 crores. He has a duplex in California and a bungalow in Toronto. He also owns a 10-12 crore apartment in Mumbai and a house in Ludhiana.
Diljit Dosanjh's Sources of Income
Diljit Dosanjh makes big money from films, charging 4-5 crores per movie. He gets 4 crores for private concerts and up to 1 crore for other shows. He also earns from brand deals.
Diljit Dosanjh Car Collection
Diljit Dosanjh has a stunning car collection, including a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Porsche Cayenne, Panamera, and Rolls Royce Ghost. These luxury cars are worth crores.
Diljit Dosanjh's Private Jet
Media reports suggest Diljit Dosanjh owns a private jet. He also earns crores from his international tours and live shows, with tickets reportedly selling for lakhs.
Diljit Dosanjh's Career
Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the upcoming film Border 2, releasing on January 23. The teaser and song launch event happened recently, but he couldn't attend due to his tour.
