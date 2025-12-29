Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon Net Worth: Who’s the Richest Punjabi Star?
Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon are two of the biggest names in Punjabi music. Fans often wonder who earns more. Let’s break down their net worth and see who truly tops the wealth chart.
Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon
Punjabi music has seen massive growth globally, and two stars dominating the scene are Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon. Beyond their hit songs and films, fans are curious about their financial success. In this article, we compare their net worth, earnings, and investments to see who’s the richer star.
AP Dhillon’s Career and Net Worth
AP Dhillon, known for blending hip hop, pop, and trap, began his music career in 2019. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated at $10 million (₹83 crore), earned through his songs, streaming royalties, and brand endorsements.
AP Dhillon’s Cars and Endorsements
AP Dhillon’s impressive car collection features a BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and a Range Rover Velar. The ‘Summer High’ singer has also partnered with popular brands, including boAt Lifestyle, adding endorsements to his growing list of achievements.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Net Worth and Assets
Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth is estimated at ₹172 crore. He owns luxurious homes in Mumbai and California and boasts a collection of high-end cars, including a Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and Mercedes G63, reflecting his successful career in music and films.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Luxury Fashion
Diljit Dosanjh is renowned for his love of luxury fashion. His wardrobe features high-end pieces, including a ₹1.35 lakh Gucci sweater and a ₹1.13 lakh Balenciaga track jacket, showcasing his taste for designer labels and stylish ensembles.
Diljit Dosanjh Car Collection
Diljit Dosanjh is not just a music and film icon but also a car enthusiast. His impressive collection features luxury and sports cars, including Mercedes-AMG G63, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Sport, and BMW 520d that reflect his style and success, making him one of Punjabi entertainment’s most stylish collectors.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.