The upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, a collaboration with FDCI, will run from March 19-22. It will feature top designers, Bollywood celebrities, and a grand finale by Pero, highlighting India's rich heritage and emerging talent.

Soon, renowned fashion designers will come together under one roof in Mumbai to showcase their latest collections at the upcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week, held in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India. The upcoming fashion gala is scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 and will see the presence of prominent names from the fashion and Bollywood industries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Pero to Host Grand Finale

The House of Lakme Grand Finale this March will close with a spectacular showcase by Pero, marking the brand's first-ever Grand Finale.

FDCI's Commitment to Indian Fashion

With over 400 members, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) continues to strengthen and expand India's fashion ecosystem by supporting, nurturing, and spotlighting the country's finest creative talent.

Deeply rooted in India's rich heritage of indigenous crafts and handloom traditions, FDCI remains committed to championing the "Made in India" ethos. Through initiatives such as the FDCI Showroom at the event, buyers and attendees gain direct access to designers' latest collections, reinforcing the business of fashion central to FDCI's mission. The four-day initiative culminates in the FDCI Stockroom, offering visitors an opportunity to shop designer creations at exclusive, limited-period prices.

Designer Showcases and Highlights

This season, FDCI presents a thoughtfully curated lineup of showcases celebrating both established names and emerging voices.

Spotlight on Menswear and New Voices

Highlights include FDCI Boys Club, featuring dynamic collections by Countrymade, Dhruv Vaish, Sahil Aneja, and Vivek Karunakaran, each bringing a distinctive perspective to contemporary menswear. The season will also see FDCI x KVIC, where Samant Chauhan, Shruti Sancheti, Pawan Sachdeva, and COEK present their latest collections, alongside the return of FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, spotlighting cutting-edge work from standout students of Pearl Academy reaffirming FDCI's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and nurturing future talent.

Star-Studded Presentations

The opening night will feature an exclusive presentation featuring AK|OK Anamika Khanna.

Continuing its long-standing association with fashion, NEXA presents Manish Malhotra, where the designer will unveil his new Luxury Pret line.

Nurturing Future Talent

Under the designer discovery programme NIF Global Presents GenNext, winners Jubinav Chadha, Taarini Anand, and Saim Ghani will unveil their breakthrough collections, highlighting fresh perspectives and emerging creative voices.

Alongside this, The Runway, another signature initiative by NIF Global, will feature curated showcases by emerging designers, offering students a dedicated platform to experiment, innovate, and engage with industry leaders, media, and fashion enthusiasts.

Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

Further elevating the season, Reliance Brands Limited spotlights the winner of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, with Varshne from CRCLE set to showcase her collection on the runway.

Having emerged from one of India's most forward-looking sustainability initiatives, the showcase celebrates circular, responsible, and future-focused design, read a press note.

In addition, R|Elan™ partners with Payal Pratap for a denim-led runway presentation, highlighting innovation in fabric development and responsible design.

International Collaboration Spotlight

A highlight showcase will be the debut of Kartik Research on the Indian runway as part of the Fashion Trust Arabia collaboration with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC).

The fashion gala will be held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. (ANI)