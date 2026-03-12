Who Is Monalisa Bhosle? Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Ties the Knot With Farman Khan
Monalisa Bhosle, the girl who became an internet sensation for selling Rudraksha malas at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has tied the knot with her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in a temple.
The 'Kumbh Viral Girl' is now married.
Monalisa first hit the headlines when a video of her selling Rudraksha malas during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh went viral. Her hazel eyes grabbed everyone's attention, from the internet to the film industry. People on social media started calling her the 'Kumbh Viral Girl'. Now, she's back in the news after her marriage.
A temple wedding in Kerala for the couple.
According to reports, Monalisa married her boyfriend Farman Khan at the Nenar temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. In viral videos, both Monalisa and Farhan say they chose Kerala for their wedding because they liked the place. They also mentioned that they plan to stay in Kerala for the time being.
So, who is Monalisa's husband, Farman Khan?
Farman Khan is from Maharashtra and works in acting and modelling. In a viral video, Farman himself shared that he is an actor and first met Monalisa on a film set. Their friendship soon blossomed into love. Farman also revealed that Monalisa was the one who proposed. He said he initially refused, but finally agreed to marry her when she insisted.
They married against their families' wishes.
It is being said that both families were against the relationship because the couple belongs to different religious communities. Reports also claim that Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosle, even tried to arrange her marriage with someone else. After this, the couple travelled to Kerala and got married in a temple.
Social media users are angry about the news.
Many people are reacting angrily to the news and viral videos of Monalisa's wedding. Several users are questioning her age, claiming she is only 17. Others are calling the marriage a case of 'Love Jihad'. For instance, one user wrote, "She must have bought the fridge and cutter. If not, her community will provide them. She will also be deep-fried very soon." Another commented, "Some people should be left on the streets. If you put them on a pedestal, they will shit on your face." A third user wrote, "God, I just hope nothing bad happens to her."
From selling malas to signing movie roles.
Reports suggest Monalisa is currently 16 and is from Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. She became a national crush after videos of her selling Rudraksha malas at the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela went viral. This fame led director Sanoj Mishra to cast her as the lead in his film 'The Diary Of Manipur', marking her entry into films. News also suggests that Monalisa, from the Banjara community, has signed a Telugu film 'Life' and a Malayalam film 'Nagma'.
