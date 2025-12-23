- Home
Diljit Dosanjh's house is a collection of private retreats across continents. These residences reflect his travels, personality, and dualities as a Punjabi global citizen, high-fashion icon, and modest, private person.
Diljit Dosanjh has a diversified collection of luxury mansions in India and abroad, including properties in Mumbai, Ludhiana, California, and Toronto. His Mumbai residence in Khar is valued at Rs 10-12 crore, and his California property is a large duplex ideal for seclusion and creativity.
Diljit, who has a net worth of over 170 crore, invests in real estate to supplement his income from films, music tours, and upcoming ventures such as Border 2.
Diljit Dosanjh's residence selections offer valuable lessons to luxury buyers, NRIs, and investors. Location, privacy, and long-term value are more important than hype.
As he prepares for mainstream ventures such as Border 2, his home footprint exemplifies how celebrities combine professional advancement, lifestyle comfort, and financial accumulation across many locations.
Diljit Dosanjh is growing his Bollywood footprint with Border 2, which means extended professional stints in Mumbai. Social media glances indicate new decor and living areas within his foreign house.
Luxury home demand continues to surge in celebrity-favoured locations such as Khar and Bandra. According to industry sources, Indian artists' interest in worldwide real estate has increased after Diljit's involvement.
Diljit Dosanjh has several mansions in India, including renowned residences in Mumbai and Ludhiana. His Mumbai flat is in Khar, a high-end district near Bandra, while his family house is in Ludhiana.
Following a thorough search, Diljit acquired a luxurious flat in a Khar high-rise. The 4 BHK apartment is located on a higher floor, offering privacy and city views. The stated acquisition price ranged from ₹10 crore to ₹12 crore.
Diljit Dosanjh's California home is a two-story duplex intended for seclusion, creativity, and peaceful living. It is one of the most talked-about celebrity houses, thanks to regular social media appearances.
Where lives Diljit Dosanjh?
Where is Diljit Dosanjh's house? Answer—globally. He lives in three places around his job in India and his personal life overseas.
California, USA—His main overseas house, it provides seclusion and a foundation for his North American endeavours. An autonomous suburban California residence owned by Diljit Dosanjh.
Canada— Based on his large fan following and many trips, he lives in Canada. The Diljit Dosanjh (Canada) House is a luxury home in an upscale Toronto neighbourhood.
Diljit Dosanjh Net Worth
Through brilliance and hard work, Diljit Dosanjh developed a powerful empire. His wealth shows that he is one of the most bankable stars in the industry.
In 2025, Diljit Dosanjh's projected net worth and property holdings are at $20 million (₹166 Crores). He becomes rich via his blockbuster blockbusters, chart-topping songs, sold-out worldwide tours, and brand endorsements.
