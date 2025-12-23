Image Credit : Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh has a diversified collection of luxury mansions in India and abroad, including properties in Mumbai, Ludhiana, California, and Toronto. His Mumbai residence in Khar is valued at Rs 10-12 crore, and his California property is a large duplex ideal for seclusion and creativity.

Diljit, who has a net worth of over 170 crore, invests in real estate to supplement his income from films, music tours, and upcoming ventures such as Border 2.