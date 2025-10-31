- Home
Dies Irae REVIEW: Pranav Mohanlal Delivers Haunting Performance in Malayalam Horror
Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae has inundated X with praise. Rahul Sadasivan's Malayalam horror film has received critical accolades for its performances, sound design, and eerie atmosphere. Here's what they're saying after viewing the film.
Dies Irae, a Malayalam horror movie featuring superstar Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, was released in theatres on Friday, October 31. Social media is awash with opinions from moviegoers who saw the film's first showing on its opening day.
Rahul Sadasivan wrote and directed the film, which tells the narrative of Rohan (played by Pranav Mohanlal), whose life becomes chaotic when he detects a supernatural presence in his home. Let's see how social media users are reacting to this horror thriller.
One X user praised the actor’s performance, direction, and sound of the film, giving it 5 stars and writing, “Dies Irae performance,direction,sound #DiesIrae (sic).”
performance,direction,sound ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#DiesIrae@rahul_madking@impranavlalpic.twitter.com/LWYC9cc6uD
— Sharath Sasidharan (@SharathSdhrn) October 30, 2025
Another user appreciated Pranav Mohanlal's acting skills, writing, “#DiesIrae is a powerful statement that silences those who doubted and worried about his acting skills #PranavMohanlal (sic).”
#DiesIrae is a powerful statement that silences those who doubted and worried about his acting skills💯#PranavMohanlalpic.twitter.com/RtHvAL6TPF
— Levi Ackerman🍃🌝 (@me_njl_) October 31, 2025
"Absolutely a benchmark. #DiesIrae (sic)," reads another X post.
Dies Irae: Casting and Crew
In addition to Pranav Mohanlal, the film stars Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, and Jibin Gopinath in prominent parts. Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth produced the Malayalam film under the umbrellas of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Christo Xavier wrote the soundtrack for the film, which was edited by Shafique Mohamed Ali.
Dies Irae trailer
The film's official trailer was released on social media channels on October 1, 2025. The promo video has garnered a positive response from fans, with over 1.2 million views to date.