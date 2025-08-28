Produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the film promises a distinct narrative style within the horror genre, exploring new emotional depths for a modern audience. Sadasivan aims to build on the global success of Bramayugam.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): 'Bramayugam' director Rahul Sadasivan is back with another horror thriller titled 'Dies Irae'. It stars Pranav Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal, in the lead role. The makers of 'Dies Irae' have released a teaser for the movie, which is slated for release on the occasion of Halloween 2025. The film will hit the theatres on October 31. In the teaser, Pranav's character appears to be tormented by the death of someone close, with the haunting line, “When someone dies holding deep hatred or unfulfilled desire... their soul never truly leaves this world.” While the teaser offers several jump scare moments, it's Pranav's intense and compelling performance that has truly captured the audience's attention. Produced under the banner of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the film is jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth. Taking to their Instagram handle, Night Shift Studios shared the teaser of the movie.







The studio's previous effort, 2024 monochrome period horror film 'Bramayugam,' starring Malayalam-language cinema superstar Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan, directed by Sadasivan, was a box office success. "With 'Bramayugam,' we were able to draw global attention to what Indian-horror thrillers could achieve. 'Dies Irae' is the next step in this pursuit. Pranav Mohanlal is set to leave an indelible footprint on this genre," says Chakravarthy Ramachandra, founder and producer of Night Shift Studios, as quoted by Variety. As for Sadasivan, the filmmaker called 'Dies Irae' a different horror thriller narrative from his previous works. "Compared to my previous films, 'Dies Irae' explores a diametrically opposite emotional spectrum which connects to the new generation. While it stays true to the horror-thriller space, it's a very different beast in terms of narrative style and mood," said director Sadasivan as quoted by Variety.