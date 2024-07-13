Who is Pranav Mohanlal, the actor-singer who turned 34 today?

Entertainment
Pranav Mohanlal is an Indian actor and playback singer active in Malayalam cinema. He is the son of renowned Malayalam actor Mohanlal.
Mohanlal shared heartfelt birthday wishes to his son Pranav today (July 13). "Happy birthday my dear Appu.. May this year be as special as you are!"
Onnaman, Punarjani, Varshangalkku Shesham, Hridayam, Aadhi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.
Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 2003 for Punarjani, Best Debut Actor award at the 8th SIIMA, Kerala Film Critics Association Awards for the film Aadhi.
He debuted as a singer-songwriter for the film by writing, singing and performing the song "Gypsy Women".