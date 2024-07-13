Entertainment

Who is Pranav Mohanlal, the actor-singer who turned 34 today?

Son of superstar Mohanlal

Pranav Mohanlal is an Indian actor and playback singer active in Malayalam cinema. He is the son of renowned Malayalam actor Mohanlal.
 

34th birthday

Mohanlal shared heartfelt birthday wishes to his son Pranav today (July 13). "Happy birthday my dear Appu.. May this year be as special as you are!"

Movies

Onnaman, Punarjani, Varshangalkku Shesham, Hridayam, Aadhi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham,    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.
 

Awards

Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 2003 for Punarjani, Best Debut Actor award at the 8th SIIMA, Kerala Film Critics Association Awards for the film Aadhi.
 

Singer

He debuted as a singer-songwriter for the film by writing, singing and performing the song "Gypsy Women".
 

