Did you like Anushka Sharma's neon monokini? Wanna buy it? Check this out

Anushka Sharma's latest swimsuit picture shared on her social media page went viral, where her husband Virat Kohli shared heart emoji. Find out the cost of her neon swimsuit

Yesterday, Anushka Sharma surprised her fans and followers by adding a neon blast on her Instagram page. The actress shared two photos of herself dressed in a neon green monokini posing by the pool. She got many positive comments, and many admired her fresh, glowing skin,



Even her husband Virat Kohli commented, with a heart and lovestruck emojis. Anushka looked fabulous in her summery hairdo, lip gloss and luminous smile.

If you plan for a vacay near a beach, this is a perfect swimsuit to buy. Anushka's swimsuit, a monokini, is from a New York-based resort wear brand, Solid & Striped, and it cost around 119 USD (Rs 8, 860).

The monokini is named the Anne-Marie Button One Piece. The monokini has some retro cool with big white buttons to style it up. The swimsuit has a deep U neck with broad straps.

Last week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli came back to the bay from Dubai where the T20 World Cup was taken place. In the tournament, the Indian team loss against Pakistan and was out of the series. It is reported that now Rohit Sharma has replaced him as the T20 captain. Earlier this year Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with their first child Vamika, their little angel. The couple got married in December 11, 2017.

