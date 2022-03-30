Did you know Top Gun star Tom Cruise has terrible temper and anger issues?

The latest trailer of Top Gun Maverick features Tom Crusie in an exciting avatar. The movie is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise as Maverick.

The latest Top Gun Maverick teaser was published today, and the adrenaline-pumping film features Tom Crusie in a thrilling avatar. This is a prequel to the 1986 picture Top Gun, in which Cruise appeared as Maverick.

He reprises his role in this film and returns to teach a new generation of Navy recruits. The voyage, however, is not simple, and there is danger at every turn.

He is also met with tremendous opposition by Miles Teller's character, Lt. Bradley Bradshaw. "I'm not a teacher," Cruise admits. "All I want to do is control expectations," before going on to exciting situations. The Joseph Kosinski directorial also features Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.



Talking about the main star in the film Tom Cruise, it was reported that the actor allegedly has a terrible temper issue. Also, Tom is rude and inconsiderate, said his ex-manager Eileen Berlin.

Eileen Berlin had begun working with her when he was just 18 years old. While he was "sweet, courteous, and mannerly to a fault" and "always addressed me as "ma'am," "He was also prone to rage outbursts. When The Sun revealed hacked audio of Cruise in 2020, he raged aggressively at his Mission: Impossible 7 film team and threatened to terminate them.

“Tommy (Tom) harboured a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers. It was like something was smouldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity," Eileen Berlin told the Daily Mail. ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible 8: Tom Cruise hangs upside down from a World War II plane; take a look

On Tom Cruise’s 19th birthday, Eileen Berlin had presented him with an album full of articles about him being a teen idol. Tom Cruise got furious and shouted, “I don’t want to be in the teen mags, I’m an adult. He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek," she said.



Eileen Berlin also states that Tom Cruise was obsessed with being a perfectionist, which pushes him probably even to this date. Tom Cruise, one of the world's most famous and wealthy actors, is now filming Mission Impossible 7.