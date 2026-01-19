- Home
Did You Know: Not Akshaye Khanna but THIS Tollywood Star Was First Choice for Rehman Dakait
Akshaye Khanna won massive praise for his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, but many fans are unaware that the makers had initially approached a popular Tollywood superstar for the character before finalising the casting.
Akshaye Khanna Steals the Show
Akshaye Khanna left a lasting impact with his portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. His controlled intensity, menacing screen presence, and viral dance sequence made the character a fan favorite, dominating conversations across social media, theatres, and film discussion platforms nationwide after release.
Not the First Choice
Interestingly, Akshaye Khanna was not the original choice for Rehman Dakait. Reports suggest the makers initially approached Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. Known for bold choices, Nagarjuna reportedly found the gangster’s layered arc compelling and seriously considered joining the project.
Why Nagarjuna Said No
Despite his interest, Nagarjuna Akkineni declined the role due to scheduling conflicts. He was busy filming major projects like Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, both requiring extensive shoot commitments that clashed with Dhurandhar’s tightly planned production schedule.
Career Boost for Akshaye
Dhurandhar proved to be a turning point for Akshaye Khanna. The acclaim for Rehman Dakait significantly boosted his career, with industry insiders noting a sharp rise in demand and fees. Critics widely regard the role as one of Bollywood’s finest villains in recent times.
Record-Breaking Box Office Run
Released worldwide on December 5, Dhurandhar opened to strong reviews and audience response. Within 45 days, the spy thriller reportedly earned ₹1328.23 crore globally, an extraordinary feat considering its ₹150 crore budget, cementing its status as a blockbuster success.
Aditya Dhar’s Spy Thriller Vision
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar blends espionage, action, and political drama seamlessly. Ranveer Singh leads the film with high energy, supported by Akshaye Khanna and a strong ensemble. High production values and sharp storytelling fueled its massive appeal domestically and internationally.
Sequel Already Locked In
Following the film’s success, the makers confirmed Dhurandhar 2. The sequel promises higher stakes and an expanded narrative universe. Scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, it has already generated strong anticipation among fans of large-scale action thrillers.
