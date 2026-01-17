Composer Shashwat Sachdev has begun work on the film's background score, which will add to its pace. "Shashwat Sachdev has also begun working on the film's background score. "Both sound and visuals are being treated as top priorities," the insider continued, suggesting the level of care going into the post-production phase.

With Dhurandhar 2 set to hit theatres on March 19, the team is working tirelessly to ensure that the sequel lives up to the reputation of the original film. The picture, which is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, is building up to be one of 2026's most anticipated big-screen movies.